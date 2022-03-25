The first thing Vladimir Putin did when he lost control of events on the ground in Ukraine was to shut down the watchful eye of independent media outlets and crank up the distribution of propaganda on the outlets controlled by the state -- like TV.

There, as Peter Pomerantsev observed in his Putinesquely-titled book, Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible, “reality” can be scripted by the dark forces inside the Kremlin: “Fake opposition parties engage in fake opposition to those who rule, a fake justice system goes through the motions of the legal process, and the fake television news shapes what Russia’s 143 million citizens are allowed to see.”

But silencing the media isn’t the only way despots, demagogues, charlatans and other bad actors can stop it shining light in dark corners and speaking truth to power. Another is to ridicule or question the good faith of opponents, amplify “news” that’s a cross between a game show and a partisan football match, and throw in enough self-serving lies, deepfakes and false flags that citizens no longer know what is true, and who they can trust to give them the accurate take on reality they need to engage in voting or other civic activity.