This is the latest instalment in Crikey’s investigative series Kidnapped by the State. For previous instalments, go here.

Following the publication of Crikey's investigative series Kidnapped by the State, more and more light is being shone on the issue of public guardians (state representatives who step in to make decisions for people once a tribunal decides they're no longer able to do so for themselves) and public trustees (who manage people's finances and assets).

Another two reviews have been announced into Queensland's Office of the Public Trustee -- that's three in less than a year, following a long line of reviews and inquiries into state-sanctioned control.