Former SAS captain turned politician Andrew Hastie this morning prayed with his father for Ben Roberts-Smith. After that, the assistant defence minister gave evidence in the Roberts-Smith's defamation case, saying he pitied rather than disliked his former comrade.

“I don't want to be here, I was subpoenaed to be here. This morning I rang my father and asked him to pray with me,” he told the court.

“This [case] is terrible for the country, terrible for the SAS and the army,” he said, adding that “no one wants to see this but until we deal with it, we can’t move forward.”