A federal election, due on or before May 21, could be called as early as next weekend, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison hoping to start the campaign with a post-budget wind in his sails.

But there’s still a big problem for both parties -- several preselections in key seats remain unresolved. Factional infighting has caused the Liberals serious damage in New South Wales, while Labor’s Victorian Senate ticket is still not finalised, after the untimely death of Kimberley Kitching.

This week, both parties took strides toward sorting things out. The Liberals have picked former McKinsey partner Simon Kennedy as their man in John Howard’s old seat of Bennelong (margin 6.9%). Kennedy founded the blue-chip consulting firm’s public sector practice, and boasts of having advised prime ministers, premiers and presidents.