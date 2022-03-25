The coming federal election would be a “Seinfeld election over nothing”, economic consultant and doyen of budget commentators Chris Richardson opined last week, summing up the mood of disgruntlement among economists and the business press about the dearth of economic reform.

The Australian Financial Review has been complaining for months about the lack of political interest in tax reform. "Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese must explain why they are putting political expediency before the national interest," the AFR whined in February. And everyone's calling for tax reform: CPA Australia issued its manifesto; PWC -- which makes hundreds of millions from enabling large corporations to dodge taxes -- hilariously offered its own tax reform blueprint. The right-wing Centre for Independent Studies did the same. Tax academics have called for it. Business luminaries have called for it.

Tax reform means different things for different people, naturally. The Grattan Institute's ideas about tax reform are very different to right-wing think tanks or business lobbyists. As Crikey has incessantly pointed out, the "tax reform" that business groups always have in mind is simply tax cuts for them and tax increases for ordinary households. That's why, right on cue, the Australian Industry Group -- lamenting how "our approach to taxation is constrained by political timidity" -- issued a call for company tax cuts and a higher GST.