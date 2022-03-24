By the end of last night, Married at First Sight continued to rake in eyeballs with 1.317 million viewers, while A Current Affair received 986,000. Nine beat Seven in total people by 7.9 points and 6.7 points across the main channels. And to help polish off Seven's weekly performance, we have some AFL tonight, tomorrow and Saturday.

Elsewhere, Hard Quiz on the ABC at 8pm had 707,000 viewers, while Mad As Hell saw 602,000 and The Front Bar on Seven, 399,000. Seven’s Warnie special at 7.30, 648,000. The Amazon Prime documentary was more rounded. Gogglebox was broadcast last night, 612,000, instead of tonight when Ten broadcasts the Australia-Japan World Cup qualifier -- when its also up against the NRL on Nine, the AFL on Seven and the fourth day of the third Pakistan Test match.

Regional top 5: Seven News, 489,000; Seven News 6.30, 482,000; MAFS, 362,000; 7pm ABC News, 303,000; Nine News 6.30, 295,000.