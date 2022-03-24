It’s ironic that in the week pioneering Australian journalist Max Walsh dies, the loony ideas he did so much to destroy — protectionism and the political patronage and corruption that it entailed — have been making a comeback, all in the name of national security and sovereignty, courtesy of the ALP, some unions and special interests.

The pandemic, and now Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, have seen the coat tuggers and urgers return from the wilderness to tell us we should have heavy investments in manufacturing, drugs and ships (what about planes?) to help us become self-sufficient in a difficult world. It’s the Menzies-McEwan era all over again (though ScoMo and Barnaby Joyce are pale imitations of those two).

Undermining and then (with the help of Liberal MP Bert Kelly and former AFR editors Peter Robinson and Paddy McGuinness) discrediting these ideals helped set up the reforms of Australian business and economic thinking in the late 1970s and through the 1980s to the point where the right of Australian politics now claim they are the rightful owners of reform.