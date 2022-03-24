Dear Prudence At certain points content slots so smoothly into Tips and Murmurs that there is nothing much we in the bunker can add. And so it was that the immaculately coiffured vehicular manslaughter enthusiast Prue MacSween came to track down one of her own tweets and refute it. Back in August 2018, the day before Scott Morrison was raised to the Prime Minister's Office by the defenestration of the Turnbull government, MacSween tweeted that a victory for Morrison in the leadership ballot would be "the end" of the Liberal Party and that he was a "narcissist".

Then, yesterday, for reasons science may never uncover, she tracked it down, and quote tweeted it, saying "This is bogus".

NFT NFI "Anyone could own a virtual piece of the Great Barrier Reef under an ambitious plan to revolutionise charity-based conservation," gushes the ABC, going on to document a plan to sell photo-realistic 3D models of hectares of the Great Barrier Reef to raise money for conservation. They are going to be -- because this is the year 2022, and no one is allowed to go three sentences without saying this -- non-fungible tokens (NFTs). I guess we can forgive a bit of "gee whiz by golly" reporting on this trendy tech thingy colliding with huge environmental issues afflicting a national icon.