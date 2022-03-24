Lionel Barber was editor of the Financial Times from 2005 to 2020. Today for The New European he outlines the potential for a new Europe to be born from the ashes of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Standing on the airport tarmac, en route to a smouldering conflict in the Balkans, Jacques Poos, foreign minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, made a solemn declaration: “This is the hour of Europe -- and not the hour of the Americans.”

The year was 1991, a moment of European hubris rapidly dispelled by war between Serbs, Bosnians, Croats and Slovenes marked by ethnic cleansing, a near four-year siege of Sarajevo and the break-up of Yugoslavia.