Oh dear. A question of faith no more.

The Hillsong mega-church is now threatening to unravel in the United States in the wake of the mounting scandals that led yesterday to the tumultuous resignation of founder Pastor Brian Houston. This is an ominous sign for the organisation given that the US -- home of the evangelical mega-church phenomenon -- had become Hillsong's de facto headquarters and the centre of gravity for a worldwide church conglomerate taking in 27 countries and a global reach of some 150,000 followers.

Last week Hillsong's senior pastor, Phil Dooley, was in the US dealing with Hillsong church leaders there before returning to Australia to address the organisation's staff on allegations confronting Houston. Houston remains in the US.