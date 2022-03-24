Desperate to avoid the toxic fallout from the resignation of his friend and mentor Brian Houston from Hillsong, Scott Morrison has told an astonishing lie today, claiming he hasn’t been to Hillsong for “15 years” when pressed on the scandal by journalists.
“I haven’t been at Hillsong now for over, about 15 years, I go to a local church,” Morrison said this morning, professing himself “disappointed and shocked to hear the news”.
But his efforts to dissociate himself from Hillsong are profoundly at odds with his enthusiastic support for Houston and Hillsong in recent years, as Crikey’s David Hardaker has documented.
Morrison’s most recent and high-profile visit to Hillsong was in July 2019 when the prime minister — triumphant from his surprise election win — and his wife joined tens of thousands of Hillsong worshippers onstage for the corporation’s annual conference (an event Morrison regularly attends) to discuss his faith and religious freedom. Morrison “prayed for Australia” at the conference.
Morrison was interviewed on stage — interrupted by wild cheering and applause from Hillsong devotees — by none other than Brian Houston himself.
Indeed, that conference attended by Morrison — held at Homebush in Sydney — was the occasion when Houston (affected, he claims, by alcohol and anti-anxiety medication) entered the hotel room of a woman and didn’t leave for 40 minutes.
Morrison has a history of lying when under political pressure, with many of his scores of documented lies coming in moments of stress — for example: lying that he’d told Anthony Albanese he was going to Hawaii, lying about his claim that the vaccine rollout “wasn’t a race”, and lying about harassment claims within Sky News when under pressure in relation to workplace issues in Parliament House.
The disgrace of his friend and mentor Brian Houston, a relationship both Morrison and Hillsong were once happy to promote, is another moment of political pressure that has once again prompted a prime ministerial lie — the most blatant one of all.
Is the Prime Marketting Intern aware that his lies are documented in real time?
He seems profoundly disconnected from reality.
Trusted less than Putin or Trump by Aussies according to Roy Morgan, but that polling doesn’t exist according to the ABC.
Neither did he try to get this sin-is-messy mega-sleaze into the White House in 2019.
Neither did he lie about it either.
Scotty’s garden of Gethsemane moment
This one? : Mathew 26:34,74-75, “Jesus said to him, “Truly I say to you that this very night, before a cock crows, you shall deny Me three times…74 Then he began to curse and swear, “I do not know the man!” And immediately a cock crowed. 75 And Peter remembered the word which Jesus had said, “Before a cock crows, you will deny Me three times.” And he went out and wept bitterly.”
“Wept bitterly”?
Probably doesn’t taste as nice as Lacrimae Christo,hey?
Haha..the wine of the same name is probably to blame! Anxiety pills have been known to cause a grown preacher man to go into a woman’s hotel room for 40 minutes.We obviously just don’t appreciate the danger so it could even be OUR fault! Watch this space….
I had nasty moment recalling James Tiptree Jnr’s unsettling work “Out of Everywhere.” with an interstellar corp. waxing fat on tortured child angels’ tears.
Correction, it should have been “Darkness Falls from Above“.
Luckily he had some pills for anxiety
I would hope a married preacher entering a woman’s hotel room was anxious, so he knew he needed to take those pills!
LOL…must have been poetic license!
Perhaps he is disconnected as you say. But alternatively perhaps his life so far has taught him that truth and reality are irrelevant. His disregard or contempt for such concepts goes back many years and has, so far, served him well, taking him all the way to the position of party leader and PM. And he is not an aberration in his party. He is surrounded by many colleagues who are only different in degrees of self-serving delusion and dishonesty.
There is something profoundly sick about a society and political system makes this possible. How can it be fixed?
An advisor to Pres GW Bush famously said, regarding the invasion of Iraq:
”We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality.”Morrison may think truth and reality are irrelevant, he may even think they’re not the same thing. But he may also believe, as he lies his way through a very ordinary life – full of failure – that he creates his own reality whenever he lies. Sadly for him, the notion of creating your own reality is balderdash.
It was also then that Andrew Sullivan a conservative, gay, Catholic author and blogger in 2003 used the term Christianist concerning the then President, Dubya, The Faux Texan and his push concerning a “Faith Based Administration”, as we can see now here in Australia with The Happy Clapper and his Brethren.
“I have a new term for those on the fringes of the religious right who have used the Gospels to perpetuate their own aspirations for power, control and oppression: Christianists.
Interestingly Sullivan first used the word “Christianist” in 2003 to describe Eric Rudolph, the US religious terrorist, convicted for a series of anti-abortion and anti-gay-motivated bombings across the southern United States between 1996 and 1998, which killed three people and injured 150 others. Rudolph also planted the bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.
“Christianism is an ideology, politics, an ism. The distinction between Christian and Christianist echoes the distinction we make between Muslim and Islamist. Muslims are those who follow Islam. Islamists are those who want to wield Islam as a political force and conflate state and mosque. …It is the belief that religion dictates politics and that politics should dictate the laws for everyone, Christian and non-Christian alike.”
“But any pretense of a religious foundation for Christianism breaks down on many of the issues Christianists now consider their highest priority — cutting social services, blocking access to health care, lowering taxes, undermining public education, repealing restrictions on the ownership and use of firearms, endorsing harsh law enforcement methods and restrictions on the right to vote in communities of color, defending the Mexican border, and closing the door to refugees, to name a few.”
“Sadly for
himUS…” TFIFY.
So far, like Wiley E Coyote plunging earthward followed by an Acme anvil, it’s all good – for the moment.
As the H2g2 Whale said, of the ground, “I wonder if it will be friendly?”
SPLAT!
I usually get minus likes with my theory that we have to stop voting for men, dismantle the patriarchy and start again. Men have had their opportunity for oooh, quite a few centuries now and they have resisted any change, so they can come back into the fold once they pass the grub test. The first thing women ( not misogynists) will have to do is ‘ get rid of the lawyers’ ( and the judges).
Yay for the Lysistrata League, with a Jael & Judith youth wing to deal with the hard of hearing.
Males between the ages of 15-25 should be placed on a smallish island, preferably a tidal one, until considered – by other than their mothers – fit to join community.
Start over.
Read Noam Chomsky Chomsky’s Pragmatic influence. The goal is to keep the bewildered herd bewildered!
Our PM is deluded .Show him the door .Call ICAC.
Surprise Surprise the Teflon coated Prime Minister resorts to lying when cornered.Believe not a word he says
He seems to have major issues with determining the passage of time. First he seemed to believe that unemployment rates haven’t been this low since he was 5 (they were actually this low back around 2008). Now he claims he wasn’t at Hillsong in 15 years, despite very publicly being there back in 2019.
Not even worth listening to his election promises now as you cant believe a word he says, and his delivery in this last 3 years on the old promises hasn’t been crash hot.
Remember the time Morrison wanted to invite his friend to the White House? It didn’t happen but Houston would have love to exchange notes with Trump on how to deal with women.
Is the prime Ministership the only job in Australia that Morrison could occupy as there’s no-one to sack him short of an election wipe-out?
This is a bit picky, but all ministers are appointed by the GG on behalf of the Crown, so there is someone who can sack him. You might recall we learned about it the hard way in 1975. (For what it’s worth I’d much rather the GG kept out of it except when Parliament has decided the PM must go.)
True, but the powers the GG has to sack him are very limited. Being an inveterate liar isn’t among them. Yet!
‘Very limited’ is still open to debate. The exact extent of the Reserve Powers held by the GG is not a settled matter and quite a lot besides still depends on convention. Deciding exactly how things stand between the GG and any PM is not made any clearer by the constitution omitting to mention of any such creature as a PM.
As well as Whitlam’s defenestration by Kerr and other conspirators, there is also the dismissal of Jack Lang, Premier of NSW, in 1932, after the state Governor Sir Philip Game formed the opinion Lang was acting in contravention of the laws of the Commonwealth. Game said in justification, ‘I did not at all relish being forced to dismiss him. But I felt faced with the alternative of doing so or reducing the job of Governor all over the Empire to a farce.’ If it is reasonable for a Governor to dismiss a Premier over the perceived risk of the job otherwise being a farce, it is not entirely obvious why the GG must tolerate the continued presence of the desperate dysfunctional grub Morrison. But it would still be wise to do so.
Some say Lang thought about arresting the Governor before the Governor could dismiss him. No doubt that would have led to some excitement.
If only we had a GG. I think this one’s been raptured.