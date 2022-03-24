“I was simultaneously in love with him and afraid of him.” The former lover of Ben Roberts-Smith explained yesterday why she continued to seek him out, even after he allegedly punched her in the face.

Person 17 -- who cannot be identified -- entered the witness box for the third day on Thursday morning, to give her side of a torrid six-month affair.

If classical literature is to be believed, most illicit love affairs end in a tornado of heartbreak, guilt and despair. This one -- between two married people with children -- seems to have been messier than most. What we have learnt this week is that although Roberts-Smith kept trying to end the relationship, she was unwilling to let him go.