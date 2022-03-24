With the following tweet, Andy Murray perfectly summed up the three emotions fans are experiencing with the news Ash Barty, world number one, is retiring from tennis.

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis ? what a player❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022

In a world-class power move, Barty is going out on top, not only as the top female tennis player but as the defending champion at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. While her decision represents an admirable self-awareness, the tennis world can’t help but mourn the loss of such a force in the sport.

Happy for Barty

With hindsight, it’s fairly clear Barty was looking to end her career. After winning Wimbledon in 2021, her ultimate tennis dream, Barty let out emotions unlike we had ever seen from her before. When the cameras followed her as she left centre court, the tears she shed were proof of the weight of the achievement and its significance to her.

In her retirement video, Barty explained how her perspective changed after reaching this dream. Post-Wimbledon, she realised the Australian Open was the final goal she felt driven to achieve. Again, with the benefit of hindsight, the precision and brutality with which she swept through the field, never dropping a set on her way to the championship, was evidence of a player on a unique mission.

The guttural roar she let out upon winning the final — something fans had rarely witnessed from the usually stoic Barty — was the sound of an athlete reaching her peak. She likely knew in that moment that she was done.

Other key clues were the major hiatus she took from September 2014 until February 2016 when she played professional cricket, and the almost year-long break in 2020 when she stayed home amid the travelling difficulties of the pandemic. While she loves tennis, it’s always been clear that there are caveats.

This generation of tennis has been defined by players like Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic who talk openly about their aspirations to break records and win as many slams as possible, so it’s impressive that Barty was able to identify her own limits, and step back when she knew the time was right.

Gutted for tennis

While the world applauds Barty for making a difficult decision that centres on her wellbeing, the tennis world quietly grieves the loss of the best female player in the sport. Women’s tennis has been going through quite a transitional period. In the five years since Williams won her 23rd grand slam in 2017, there has been a slew of new and one-time grand slam champions. In the 19 slams since the 2017 Australian Open, 13 different women have won. This includes 11 first-time winners, and eight second-time winners. By comparison, in the same 19 slams in the men’s tournament, there have been 5 champions, with only two first-time champions.

Barty’s three slams on three different surfaces place her as one of the most dominant players of the past five years. Not only that, but watching her, you got the impression she was only just getting started. She had found her groove and was literally unbeatable in the opening tournaments of 2022. She was the standard other players looked to, the biggest threat on tour and the most difficult challenge to face. The numerous players who have floundered against the Barty serve and slice backhand might be happy not to have to face her again, but many will be disappointed to not get the chance to compete against such a formidable opponent.

Many comparisons have been made to Björn Borg’s shocking retirement at age 26. His main rival John McEnroe even tried to convince Borg to reconsider, but he was committed to a life away from tennis. McEnroe spent much of the following years missing the competitive match-ups they had enjoyed. While the tennis world has applauded Barty for doing things “her way”, many Women’s Tennis Association players will likely feel as McEnroe did: that a victory is not quite as sweet when to get there you haven’t had to beat a player of Barty’s calibre.

But in tennis, as was the case with Borg, retirements are often not permanent. With Barty’s announcement came almost immediate speculation that her retirement wouldn’t be for good. Many stars of the sport — including Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters, Lindsay Davenport, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Martina Hingis — have retired only to return to the game at a later point, but few of them quite as spectacularly or as young as Barty. We’ll have to wait and see, but something about Barty’s resolve in her statement, and the boldness of the move itself, give the impression she is truly done and at peace with her decision.

What a player

Plenty has already been said on what a great player and person Barty is. In a short time and at only 25, she has had a stratospheric career marked by incredible highs many players can only dream of. She’ll likely be remembered as much for her decisive game play as for her down-to-earth demeanour and kindness on and off the court. Either way, her presence on the WTA tour will leave a notable hole and she will be greatly missed.