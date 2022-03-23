Tuesday was deja vu all over again as Married At First Sight (1.290 million) helped Nine easily top Seven by nine share points in total people and more than 10 points in the main channels. It was a slo-mo replay of Monday, Sunday and, well, the first three or four nights of every week since when MAFS started in February (is there a Christmas edition in the making?).

The Hundred With Andy Lee followed MAFS with 657,000. Without MAFS as the lead-in, The Hundred would have really struggled.

SAS Australia drew only 567,000 for Seven -- the emergency beacon has been triggered.