Night of the long bins It must be inspiring to the legion of MPs departing Canberra this election to see that they can still make a real difference post-Parliament. Take "Pacific Solution" architect and marriage inequality pioneer Philip Ruddock, now the mayor of Hornsby Shire Council, which is threatening not to collect the rubbish of residents with anti-Coalition stickers on their bins.

The stickers feature the image of Prime Minister Scott Morrison waving coal about in Parliament, with captions such as “bin him” and “chuck them out”.

The council intervened after receiving a complaint from an “offended” neighbour, who was presumably trying to achieve their black belt in snitching. It told the Nine papers that any political content, regardless of who it favoured, was inappropriate.