One of the great myths peddled by opponents of transparency of political donations is that being revealed as a donor will lead to intimidation. For example, the Coalition has routinely argued against any effort to lower the current federal disclosure threshold to $1000 on the basis that, as Bronwyn Bishop and friends put it in one inquiry report, it "will lead to potential intimidation of small donors".

The image the Coalition wanted to conjure was of union thugs entering the small business of a Liberal donor and pointing out it was a nice shop and it'd be a shame if anything happened to it. Of course, not a single scintilla of evidence was ever evinced to justify this.

How times, if not arguments, have changed. Allegra Spender, the independent candidate hoping to end the short-but-already-far-too-long political career of Wentworth MP Dave Sharma, now says she won't reveal her donors in real time because they tell her: "I can support you but I can’t do this publicly because I have a contract with the government, I’m on a government board, and I know that if I stand up and do this publicly, that will come under threat.” That small business donor has clearly moved up in the world and now fears losing their spot on a government-appointed board.