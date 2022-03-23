The Russian flag hanging limply in the ambassador’s sprawling front yard is barely visible from the quiet suburban street. Behind overgrown hedges and a security fence, it marks the palatial residence where Alexey Pavlovsky, Moscow’s man in Canberra, has kept a low profile since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Pavlovsky is a man isolated. Public opinion in Australia is fiercely opposed to Russia’s invasion. The Australian government has imposed sanctions. The ambassador hasn’t spoken to Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne since the invasion began. A planned address to the National Press Club was cancelled last week after a series of attacks on Ukrainian citizens.

In a rare and exclusive interview with Crikey, Pavlovsky says he wants a chance to break through to Australians. For nearly an hour he offers a barrage of Kremlin talking points, what-aboutery, and allegations of Western hypocrisy.