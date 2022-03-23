One of the most dangerous and far-reaching repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the subversion of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) -- perhaps the most critical multilateral agreement for the survival of humanity.

Since Russia's first attack on Ukraine in 2014, the nation's actions have put the logic of the treaty to prevent the spread of atomic weapons on its head.

Because Ukraine once possessed nuclear weapons but gave them up when it joined the NPT in 1994, Russia’s renewed aggression makes it look as if the treaty’s purpose is to keep weak countries defenceless and prey to the nuclear-weapon states. Russian President Vladimir Putin said as much at the start of the war when he announced that he had put his country’s nuclear forces on alert and issued ominous threats to anyone daring to get in Russia’s way.