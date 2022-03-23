The Ben Roberts-Smith defamation hearing took a new turn yesterday when his former lover entered the witness box in Sydney’s Federal Court, to be asked about her toxic, six-month relationship with the former war hero and married man.

She cannot be identified by name or any form of description. And due to COVID rules, the hearing is being conducted with only the judge, lawyers and witnesses in the courtroom, with the camera turned away from the witness box for her evidence. Most journalists are watching the live feed, in which Roberts-Smith is clearly visible in the back row of the small court. During the first part of the woman’s evidence, he sat staring at his phone, unwilling to look at her.

However, after twenty minutes of questioning by her own barrister, she started sobbing, causing him to look up momentarily in her direction. She continued crying as she related the twists and turns of an extra-marital affair that has the potential to ruin both their lives.