The pace is really picking up in Labor's preselection wars, thrown into public visibility by the sudden death of senator Kimberley Kitching. Had that not occurred, the public would be hearing a few mumblings about the efforts to remove an obscure senator -- Kitching -- as a sideshow to the real deal of toppling Victorian socialist Left titan Kim Carr.

Were Kitching still in place, her faction -- run by Bill Shorten -- through their complicit propagandists in the mainstream media would still have pulled the stops out to ward off threats to their position, spinning out a media campaign about their wholesome, mainstream, religious conservative senator, under attack from shadowy progressive elites within the party. That would have stayed within the loose bounds of public waging of internal factional war, make your play, don't frighten the horses, etc.

Instead Kitching's death took the process to Defcon One. The sudden vacancy in the Senate list meant that the Shorten/AWU group wasn't defending an incumbent member, it was fighting for a plum seat up for grabs. A safe Labor Senate seat in Victoria? You could ease your bum into the red benches and not be moved for decades.