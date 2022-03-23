Hillsong Church’s founder and long-time global pastor Brian Houston has today resigned following revelations in Crikey late last week that two women had complained about his behaviour.

The announcement was made at a special crisis meeting of all Hillsong staff called at short notice this morning and exclusively flagged in Crikey’s midday edition today.

The incidents occurred in 2013 and 2019 and involve allegations that Houston behaved inappropriately towards female members of the church.

It is understood that Houston, whose father Frank founded Hillsong, submitted his resignation at 4am this morning prior to a meeting of the church’s Australian board.

At Hillsong’s Sydney headquarters, senior pastor Phil Dooley — who has stood in for Houston from early this year — relayed a message to all staff from Hillsong’s global and Australian board.

The church was now committed to a review of its governance and structures, he said.

“Irrespective of the circumstances around this we can all agree that Brian and Bobbie [his wife] served God faithfully over many decades and that their ministry has resulted in millions of people across the world being impacted by the power and grace and love of Jesus Christ,” Dooley said.

“We are extremely grateful for all that Brian and Bobbie have given to build His house.”

“We acknowledge that change is needed,” Dooley added. “We have committed to an independent review of our governance structure and processes.” Crikey understands that Dooley yesterday spoke of the need to change the culture of Hillsong from its celebrity focus.

Crikey has been reporting on concerns about Houston and other senior leaders at the church since August last year.

Last week Crikey reported exclusively on an all-staff meeting last week during which Pastor Dooley discussed in detail the allegations about Houston, who was on anxiety tablets at the time of the incidents.

Crikey has today published the edited transcript of the audio recording leaked to us.

Houston stood aside as the leader of the global church last year pending a NSW magistrates’ hearing on charges that he concealed information about his father’s sexual abuse of a boy.

