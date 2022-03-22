To quote the well-known American philosopher and baseballer Yogi Berra, TV last night was “deja vu all over again”. The great Yogi would have looked at MAFS (1.23 million nationally) and concluded game over -- and invoked the mercy rule from baseball which says a game ends when one team is up 10 runs or more after a certain number of innings.

And so it should have been last night. Seven’s SAS Australia (502,000) and Amazing Race (249,000) got lost again after the news led the night with an average of 1.49 million for the 6 to 7pm hour. The ABC ran second to Nine from 9pm with: 7pm News, 983,000; 7.30, 859,000; Australian Story, 694,000; Four Corners, 662,000; Media Watch, 642,000.

But it was Nine’s night by 7.5 points in total people and 9 points in the main channels. Streaming and three- and seven-day viewing will widen the gap and size of the audience for MAFS.