It has been almost a month since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, a month of horror as the world's press covers the death and destruction.

But commentary around the international media response to Ukraine suggests the invasion has received more extensive coverage than other humanitarian crises owing to Ukraine's Eurocentric location and inhabitants.

Today the Biden administration officially declared that Myanmar’s military committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority. It’s a pertinent reminder that although the events in Ukraine are horrifying, conflict continues around the world -- but that outside Europe and the Western world receives far less coverage.