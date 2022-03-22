With an election looming, Labor are set to parachute Accenture managing director and former Rudd advisor Andrew Charlton into the marginal federal seat of Parramatta, in a move that has angered local branch members.

According to reports in The Daily Telegraph, Charlton, who recently purchased a $16 million property in exclusive Bellevue Hill, has emerged as a captain’s pick to run in the key Western Sydney electorate, where long-term local MP Julie Owens is retiring.

Labor sources told Crikey the party’s national executive is set to endorse Charlton this week, circumventing a preselection by local branches. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese's office declined to comment.