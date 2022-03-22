Events that attract blanket media coverage only look normal because we usually see them on TV. Through a screen, the unreality is appropriate, the surreal edges smoothed into recognisable tropes, events cut into manageable narrative chunks.

Being there is something else entirely. The slow, quiet strangeness is increased tenfold when the media event is a funeral.

I arrive and immediately join the camouflage of the bank of cameras curled out from the side of St Patrick's Cathedral, patiently waiting for tearful relatives to enter the church, the better to get a clear shot of the various high-profile attendees. "Here we go," someone says as Tony Abbott strides in, limping slightly. Peta Credlin is a little behind him. The machine whirs into action, a rat-tat-tat of shutters.