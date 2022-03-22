Struggling to get traction with its pre-election announcements here on earth, the Morrison government is now shooting for the moon. Today Defence Minister Peter Dutton is set to announce the possibility of a US-style “Space Force” to defend our extraterrestrial national interests into the future.

The big “Space Force” reveal will come in a speech to the Air and Space Power Conference today, where he will announce that Australia’s new space command is officially operational. Australia’s defence space command draws expertise and personnel from all parts of the military. Its creation was flagged a year ago on the Australian Air Force’s 100th anniversary.

So where did Dutton get the idea of a “Space Force”? From the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, of course. Trump’s Space Force officially launched in December 2019, marking the US’ first new military service since 1947.

In his speech Dutton will say that the militarisation of space will require Australia to take a more proactive role in deterring attacks on Australia’s satellites. He’ll point to Russia’s and Ukraine’s efforts to make hypersonic weapons to illustrate this, and will also announce that Australia and the US have agreed to partner on “a broad range of satellite activities”.

It is, of course, important to remember that this is all talk — or at least, talk of talk. The announcement hadn’t even happened at the time of writing. It has just been shared in advance with reporters, and it comes two months before a federal election in which the Morrison government is attempting to make national security a key plank in its pitch to voters.

Many on Twitter have been quick to point out that those in Lismore and areas still scrambling after the devastating floods will be absolutely thrilled to hear that there’s plenty of money for our space endeavours. But as is often the case, Australia’s satire publications have seen through the announcements to the real reason for a “Space Force”:

Dutton says new Australian Space Force will search galaxy for unauthorised boats https://t.co/elP3yT7buF — The Shovel (@TheShovel) March 21, 2022

Why stop at being tough on national borders when the whole galaxy is your oyster?