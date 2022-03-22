Whatever the outcome of the Ben Roberts-Smith case, no one wins. His reputation is in shreds. The lives of his accusers have been turned upside down. And the army that was his home is divided over the evidence spilling out from a courtroom each day.

Roberts-Smith holds the highest award in the nation’s honours system. That 2011 Victoria Cross puts him in an elite squad, and adds to a Medal of Gallantry he picked up in 2006 and a distinguished service leadership commendation he received in 2012.

After he left the army in his mid-30s, it seemed his career was unassailable. He became the darling of the boardroom set -- at least in Queensland -- giving speeches to company directors that traversed everything from strategy to good governance. He was courted by universities and business, and ended up running broadcaster Seven Queensland.