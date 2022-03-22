During the eulogy at his wife Kimberley Kitching’s funeral, Andrew Landeryou pointed out the “cantankerous cabal” inside Labor that had bullied and tormented the late Victorian senator.

But for years Landeryou was the Labor right faction’s bully-in-chief and an acknowledged master of the black arts of factional war.

His name was synonymous with VexNews, a blog that exploited loopholes in Australia’s defamation laws to slander his personal enemies and anyone who came after his long-time friend Bill Shorten and his own Labor-right cabal, particularly journalists (Crikey reporters past and present among them).