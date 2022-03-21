Labor’s stunning victory in the South Australian state election on Saturday, wiping Steven Marshall’s Liberals from power after just one term, will send alarm bells ringing through a federal government struggling to regain ground in the polls just two months out from an election.

Labor is set to win 26 of a possible 47 seats, reducing the Liberals to just 15, on the back of a thumping 7% primary vote swing against the government.

All weekend, the Morrison government -- particularly Finance Minister Simon Birmingham, its most senior South Australian -- has been working hard to push a “no federal implications” narrative, arguing the state election was won and lost on local issues.