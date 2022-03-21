For a news junkie, I find it hard to watch the news these days. It’s heartbreaking to see terrified children holding their tiny hands up against misty windows, their palms flat against the glass as their fathers do the same on the other side; children running bent-double along shattered roads in Ukrainian cities as the dull thud of shells signals the end of someone’s days; children in pink hats and fur-lined boots being offered cuddly toys at a border post -- dazed and confused, they hesitate before choosing carefully.

These images would splinter the hardest of hearts, but my eyes also fill with tears because I have two girls who are nearly women now but who would have grabbed that cuddly Minion with the same confused delight. This personal reflection doesn’t mean anything -- it’s not like only mothers can feel. It’s just my context. Everyone has their own.

But I also feel uncomfortable as I watch these images -- and my discomfort is, of course, unimportant and only interesting insofar as it illustrates something I would rather not normally explore: the face, or faces, of my empathy.