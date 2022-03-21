Marshalling the troops The fairly solid kicking received by the one-term Liberal government of Steven Marshall has led to a great deal of soul searching in certain sections of Australian conservative politics. Gray Connolly, the Institute of Public Affairs' Gideon Rozner, and the commentary pages of The Australian all offered their diagnosis of what it means, while federal Libs like Scott Morrison and Simon Birmingham are -- unsurprisingly -- pretty confident in concluding it doesn't mean anything much at all.

But here's one detail we'd suggest should be fairly high up on the list of what not to do next time: don't gerrymander your own senior MPs out of their seats.

While deposed premier Marshall has stood down from his role with his seat still in jeopardy, his former deputy Dan van Holst Pellekaan has already lost his previously very safe regional seat of Stuart. A redistribution in 2020 moved former popular independent Geoff Brock’s hometown of Port Pirie from his electorate of Frome into Stuart -- Brock followed it, and a massive swing his way ousted van Holst Pellekaan. In the aftermath, it was picked up by InDaily's Tom Richardson that this change was suggested to 2020 Boundaries Commission by ... none other than the South Australian Liberal Party: