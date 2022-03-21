Married At First Sight's dominance -- 1.435 million, number one nationally and metro, second in the regionals -- meant it was Nine's night. Seven and Ten threw in the towel, Seven especially after its news ran second with 1.245 million.

With 768,000, Dancing With the Stars: All Stars continued to fade (maybe the cast and audience were up past their bedtime?). On the ABC, the mystery series Troppo got lost in the wilderness with 363,000 nationally.

Bad news for Ten: Saturday night saw an unprecedented finish for the network in the metro main channel -- fifth and last behind SBS, with a share of 4.1%. Woof.