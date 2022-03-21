Four factors provide the explanation for the Liberal loss in South Australia.

The first and most important one is Steven Marshall himself, and the nature of his victory four years ago. Labor had been in power for 16 years, and voters were desperate for a change -- they would have voted for anyone, and Marshall happened to be the man lucky enough to be riding this wave.

SA voters never had a positive impression of Marshall; they regarded him as adequate for the job -- and that's about all. During the 2018 campaign, premier Jay Weatherill was consistently more popular than Marshall on a personal level. Marshall should've had a colossal win in 2018; instead he snuck in by only one seat.