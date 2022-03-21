This is an edited extract of the Saturday night victory speech to the Labor faithful by new South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.
"The Liberal Party are not our enemy. They may be our adversaries but they are not our enemies, and we thank them for what is a significant night for them too.
“Steven Marshall’s [concession] call was utterly generous. It was gracious and it was done with the class that we have become incredibly familiar with.
