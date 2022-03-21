Now, just on two years in, it seems we’ve found out how a pandemic ends: not with a bang, but a whimper. Overnight, we just move on. But for people who want our attention -- equally media and political parties -- there are still a couple of unresolved questions: where are we moving on from, and where to?

Not from COVID, itself, of course. There were over half a million new cases reported in Australia in the past fortnight, and more than 300,000 the fortnight before that, and the fortnight before that. COVID deaths hit their peak this quarter.

And yet, media and politicians alike have comfortably positioned the past weekend’s South Australian election as the marker for a post-COVID country, coming as it did almost two years to the day after Australia’s big first step -- closed borders.