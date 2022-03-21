It's hard to know what is the most startling information to emerge from the extraordinary revelations made at last Friday's all-staff Hillsong meeting, called to address mounting rumours around the behaviour of Pastor Brian Houston, as reported here by Crikey, drawing on a leaked audio recording.

Is it the disclosure that the church needed an "integrity unit" -- so-called by senior pastor Phil Dooley -- to check on the behaviour of its most prominent pastor? The National Rugby League has one... but a church?

Is it that the six-member "integrity unit" was composed almost entirely of men, most of whom are long-serving Hillsong figures with history with the Houston family stretching back decades? The unit, of course, was checking on claims brought by a woman about what happened over a 40-minute period in her hotel room after Houston knocked on her door, apparently confused by a combination of drink and prescription drugs.