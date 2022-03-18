Carlton beat Richmond in the second AFL game of the 2022 season -- 677,000 nationally, down from Wednesday night’s opener of 734,000. Another 232,000 watched on Foxtel, down from Wednesday’s 268,000. And of course the AFL accounted for the NRL game between Melbourne and Souths, won by Melbourne in golden point -- 517,000 people watched, another 206,000 on Foxtel.

As a result, Seven beat Nine because there was no Married at First Sight on Nine last night. Gogglebox Australia on Ten drew 692,000 nationally.

Q+A needs more answers after one of its weakest ratings on record -- 265,000 nationally (after Foreign Correspondent managed 384,000). Can we send a free coffee mug to all those who watched Q+A last night to reward them for staying loyal?