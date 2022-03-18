Lindsay Tanner was the first person I heard argue that Australian democracy was on a downhill slide and the media was largely to blame. As he wrote in Sideshow: Dumbing Down Democracy:

After spending much of my life dedicated to the serious craft of politics, I have to admit that I am distressed by what it is becoming. Under siege from commercial pressures and technological innovation, the media … has little tolerance for complex social and economic issues ... [and is undermining] the quality of our democracy … from within.

This thesis was -- and remains -- an easy sell to most Australians. If you don’t work in or near government, the media is your sole portal to what’s being done in your name. No wonder when things get ugly or messy, the messenger gets the blame.