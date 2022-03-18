If there’s one rule in PR in Australia that institutions and individuals should take note of, it's this: don’t take on Nick McKenzie.

Time and again Australia’s outstanding investigative reporter of his generation (who briefly volunteer-edited the Crikey letters section in 2000-01 when studying journalism at RMIT) pulls together remarkable exclusives which rarely, if ever, prove to be off the money or poorly researched.

After almost 20 years of hits for The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, the ABC and more recently 60 Minutes, it is becoming increasingly predictable that the targets which deny everything will eventually come a cropper. Will they never learn?