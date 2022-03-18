The right's determination to turn senator Kimberley Kitching's death into a cause that will open a flank against Labor has gone from desperate to saturnine in a matter of days. The only thing more amazing than the desire to strip this event to its bones has been the willingness of a supine "neutral" media to facilitate this ridiculous notion that absolutely normal factional argy-bargy around committee memberships and Senate questions, and a few sharp insults, constitutes a campaign of bullying.

What is weirder is that the whole thing seems to be catching on in the public imagination. How could this be? Don't people understand that politics, even within parties, is contestation, and that a certain baseline of aggression is the process? Then again, of course they don't.

Politics -- the sort of politics that informs party factions, where there is some vestigial attachment to a position on big political questions -- is now so far from the daily imagination that many just don't begin to understand it, or how it could drive people. "Bullying" and "trauma" have become such central ideas of daily life and power that this is the only way many people can understand political conflict.