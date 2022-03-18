Allegations that Labor senator Kimberley Kitching faced bullying and ostracism from within her own ranks before her untimely death last week have rocked federal Labor.

The narrative, which began with whispers about the toll of a bruising preselection battle, was given life by a series of stories in The Australian alleging senior Labor figures including Penny Wong had helped isolate Kitching.

Since then figures on the right -- for whom Kitching was always a sympathetic figure because of her hawkishness on China -- have used her death as an opportunity to attack Labor over an alleged culture of bullying and harassment.