The Morrison government is being haunted by an election horror of 15 years ago as it concedes the cost of paying off mortgages will rise.

The Reserve Bank’s obligation to clobber inflation when it breaks out of its economic comfort zone has made the government so anxious that some inflation-inducing measures expected in the March 29 budget, such as its long-boasted expensive tax cuts, have been deferred.

That's because something politically more serious than reneging on tax cuts could happen: an interest rate rise during the election campaign.