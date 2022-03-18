A key piece of environmental legislation is failing to protect threatened species from extinction, a damning new report from the Australian National Audit Office has found.

The auditor-general’s report, tabled yesterday, found the Environment Department’s administration of threatened flora and fauna under the Environment Protection Biodiversity and Conservation (EPBC) Act is inefficient and only partially effective, hampered by long delays and inadequate monitoring.

The act requires the environment minister to make a list of threatened species and communities. It also provides for conservation plans to be made for those species, including “recovery plans” which, at the determination of the minister, provide steps to halt their decline.