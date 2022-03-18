Indigenous readers are warned that this article features the name and image of a deceased person.

Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow dubs itself “a love story in song”, which is accurate but maybe a little modest given the scale of what it reckons with.

It documents the rehearsals and opening night of 2004’s Kura Tungar -- Songs from the River, a live collaboration between First Nations singer-songwriters Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter (to whom the film is dedicated), backed with Paul Grabowsky and the Australian Art Orchestra. The songs are autobiographical, going back through birth, childhood, the theft of Roach and Hunter from their families -- and of course what this represents to several generations of Indigenous families -- their struggles before they met, and the partnership that flourished after.