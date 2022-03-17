For months economic and sharemarket chatterers have been yelling at the US Federal Reserve to lift interest rates to control rapidly rising inflation. (Australia’s pale imitation of the same gang of noisy miners have made similar calls for the Reserve Bank to lift rates -- and be reviewed post-election for failing to heed their yells.)

The surge in inflation for most of the past year was the driver of the first rate rise since 2018. The all-knowing economic commentariat have claimed the Fed "was behind the curve"; now with the statement and forecasts, it has silenced the chatterers.

The rate rise was overshadowed by the Fed making clear there could be six more this year, a prospect many economists had forecast but never thought would happen -- especially as the central bank made it clear there would be a cost to economic growth (something all the yellers for rate rises rarely concede) in an election year that will make holding on to control of the US Congress for the Democrats that much tougher.