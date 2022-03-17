The big men flew (734,000 on Seven nationally and 268,000 on Foxtel)... straight into the egos of MAFS (1.28 million on Nine), with latter easily accounting for the AFL Grand Final replay between Melbourne and Footscray.

There's more luck for Seven tonight though with Richmond and Carlton (a more traditional season opener) up against the NRL on Nine and Celebrity Gogglebox. That'll be enough to bury Q+A.

Breakfast figures were down again, as were the evening news. It was Nine’s night but Seven edged closer.