Sharma chameleon Dave Sharma has an interesting pitch to the voters of Wentworth: vote for me or you'll have to deal with my awful, awful colleagues. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph about the Climate 200 independents targeting the more socially progressive and climate change action responsive end of the Liberal vote, Sharma seems surprised to find they've targeted government seats with "moderate Liberals":

If this movement succeeds in a broad sense, and it may, you’ll end up I think with a Liberal Party that’s less progressive and less moderate because those people will all be gone and it looks more like the Republican Party in the United States.

Do people really want that? Or do they want progressive, thoughtful, economically conservative, socially liberal members of the Liberal Party in Parliament? That’s what people really have to grapple with here.