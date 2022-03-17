Few people know South Australian politics like Tom Richardson, senior political reporter at InDaily. Crikey's Kishor Napier-Raman sat down with him to have a chat about the upcoming election on Saturday and what the implications might be for the Libs federally.

KNR: What's the go down in South Australia? There's a poll that suggested things aren't looking too good for Steven Marshall. What do you think might happen on Saturday?

TR: Look, it’s still too early. The latest poll, the YouGov poll in The Advertiser, puts Labor I think 12 points ahead at 56% statewide. It's certainly looking to be in a very comfortable position, but government insiders are still saying they're not getting that sense on the ground that people are waiting with cricket bats to give them a smashing.