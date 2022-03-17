Senator Kimberley Kitching’s tragic, untimely death last week came at an uneasy time for the opposition. For months, the kind of factional shitfight Victorian Labor does so well had been simmering away, delaying preselections, and leaving Kitching’s future in doubt.

Since her death, some of that tension burst to the surface, and hardened into a very particular narrative: that Kitching, ostracised by many within her own party, was mired in a toxic, stressful backroom battle that took a serious toll on her health.

There’s an element of truth to this. Kitching, herself a controversial factional warrior with a propensity to freelance, had been increasingly marginalised within the party, especially since close friend and closer factional ally Bill Shorten lost the leadership. But that narrative has also been stretched to cynical lengths, and turned the senator’s death into an opportunity for political point scoring.