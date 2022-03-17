As climate change inflicts its greatest and most visible impact on Australia with deadly floods lashing Queensland and New South Wales, a new study from a respected research institution says Australia’s environment is... in good shape and getting better. What?

The Australian National University's report found the nation's environment health during 2021 scored 6.9 out of 10, up from 3 in 2020. Much of this was down to high levels of rainfall late last year and increased tree cover, plant growth and leaf area.