As climate change inflicts its greatest and most visible impact on Australia with deadly floods lashing Queensland and New South Wales, a new study from a respected research institution says Australia’s environment is... in good shape and getting better. What?
The Australian National University's report found the nation's environment health during 2021 scored 6.9 out of 10, up from 3 in 2020. Much of this was down to high levels of rainfall late last year and increased tree cover, plant growth and leaf area.
But many indicators, including the amount of biomass burnt -- down by 51% -- come after years of climate devastation. There’s also been a 1% increase in the hole in the ozone layer, a 0.09-degree increase in ocean temperature, an 11% increase in atmospheric concentration of CO2 and an 18% increase in the number of threatened species from 2000-20 average conditions.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.